Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,252 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 438.6% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $69.11. 659,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,234. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.62. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $72.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

