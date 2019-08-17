Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.6% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 14,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.63. The company had a trading volume of 22,783,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,533,582. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $125.81 and a 12-month high of $173.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

