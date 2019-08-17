Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 93,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 445,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,414,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 112,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 56,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 101.0% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.57. 1,224,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,481. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.04.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

