Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Has $14.53 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $14,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

VGSH remained flat at $$61.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,878. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.49. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.