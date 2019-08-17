Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Holdings Lifted by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 1.38% of Landec worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Landec by 389.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Landec by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Landec by 420.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,107.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Landec from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Landec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 200,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. Landec Co. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $306.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

Landec Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

