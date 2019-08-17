Kuende (KUE) Hits Market Cap of $239,729.00

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Kuende has a market cap of $239,729.00 and approximately $1,546.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuende token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bancor Network and Sistemkoin. In the last week, Kuende has traded down 38% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $515.98 or 0.05064210 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00047811 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000935 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Kuende Profile

Kuende is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,006,293 tokens. Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Sistemkoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

