Kristen Marie Williams Sells 6,252 Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $246,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kristen Marie Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,529 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $108,519.39.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $38.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 7.83. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.92 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 48,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Pacira Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush set a $85.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

