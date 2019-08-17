Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 94,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 103,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. 9,915,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,106,007. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $61.68. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

