Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.82. Koss shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 4,879 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $14.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

