Komodo 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.19 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00007570 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and BarterDEX. Komodo has a market capitalization of $90.26 million and $2.19 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00476232 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00131644 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00051675 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002739 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002201 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 115,484,747 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Crex24, Cryptopia, Binance, CoinExchange, Upbit, BarterDEX, Bitbns and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

