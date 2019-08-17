Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Down 3.7%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.76 and last traded at $43.42, 3,978,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 3,659,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. OTR Global lowered shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.
The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 81.2% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.7% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth approximately $28,300,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,334,000 after purchasing an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 198,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,973 shares in the last quarter.
About Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)
Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.
