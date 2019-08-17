Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Down 3.7%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.76 and last traded at $43.42, 3,978,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 3,659,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. OTR Global lowered shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 81.2% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.7% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth approximately $28,300,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,334,000 after purchasing an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 198,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,973 shares in the last quarter.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

