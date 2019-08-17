KickCoin (KICK) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Exmo and YoBit. In the last seven days, KickCoin has traded up 2% against the dollar. KickCoin has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $57,188.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00269067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.01305937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00094452 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,689,699,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,640,073,594 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, IDEX, Bibox, Exmo, YoBit, CoinBene and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

