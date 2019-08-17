Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,364 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.05% of Pure Storage worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 15.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,219,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,068 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 27.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,650,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,026 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 14.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,854,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,665 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 60.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,961,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,451 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 700.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,605,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,057,000 after buying an additional 3,155,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. Pure Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.83 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.55%. Research analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.99.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $163,073.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 31,260 shares of company stock worth $492,553 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

