Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,314 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in ONE Gas by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in ONE Gas by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other ONE Gas news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $26,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,186.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE OGS opened at $91.20 on Friday. ONE Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $75.51 and a 12 month high of $93.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

