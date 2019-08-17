Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,050,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 844.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $281,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $98.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average of $99.61.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

