Keybank National Association OH Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.10% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at $599,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 65.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,558 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at $27,116,000.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, VP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $43.69 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

