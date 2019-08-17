Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.15% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $51.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.68.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

