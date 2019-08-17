Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 159.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 80.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.90.

In related news, EVP J Kendall Huber sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $979,529.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $455,487.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,936 shares of company stock worth $4,348,692. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $133.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.04 and its 200 day moving average is $122.10. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a twelve month low of $104.59 and a twelve month high of $133.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanover Insurance Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.