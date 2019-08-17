Keybank National Association OH Buys 2,092 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 243.9% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

LFUS stock opened at $156.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.80 and a twelve month high of $228.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.30.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Ian Highley sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $163,468.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $304,887.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.33.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

