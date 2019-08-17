Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 102.1% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 111,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,010,000 after purchasing an additional 56,251 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in ABIOMED in the second quarter worth about $61,142,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 39.0% in the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 1.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 12.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 8,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total transaction of $1,669,674.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,913 shares in the company, valued at $27,414,635.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABMD opened at $193.01 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.02 and a 52-week high of $459.75. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.70.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. ABIOMED had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.50.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

