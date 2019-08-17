Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.68

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and traded as high as $7.65. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $64.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%.
About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
