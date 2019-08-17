Kcash Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.34 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. During the last week, Kcash has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Kcash has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and $2.34 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kcash Profile

Get Kcash alerts:

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.