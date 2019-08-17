KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KAZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.87) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.87) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 716.67 ($9.36).

Shares of LON:KAZ opened at GBX 434.50 ($5.68) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.75. KAZ Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 421.50 ($5.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 744.80 ($9.73). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 545.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 601.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

In other news, insider Charles Watson bought 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £14,671.92 ($19,171.46).

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

