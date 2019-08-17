Kavar Capital Partners LLC Takes $52,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 58,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 58.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 125.1% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 41,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 23,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $172,260,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 target price on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.18.

NYSE LYB traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.25. 1,892,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,081. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.96. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $71.83 and a 1 year high of $116.63.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra purchased 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.