Kavar Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 58.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.73.

NYSE ED traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $87.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,226. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.13. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.29 and a 52 week high of $90.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

