Kavar Capital Partners LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 8.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,582,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,260,000 after purchasing an additional 268,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 518.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,317,000 after purchasing an additional 609,104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 23.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 639,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,326,000 after purchasing an additional 122,529 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 626,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 0.5% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 514,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period.

Shares of DRQ stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 372,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,233. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -74.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Blake T. Deberry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $516,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,242 shares in the company, valued at $7,705,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRQ shares. Gabelli upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.96.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

