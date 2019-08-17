Kavar Capital Partners LLC Invests $60,000 in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Westrock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Westrock by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Westrock by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Westrock by 6,779.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRK. KeyCorp lowered shares of Westrock from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Westrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 61,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,742.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WRK traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,885,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Westrock’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.