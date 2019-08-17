Kavar Capital Partners LLC Invests $35,000 in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (NYSE:DCUD)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (NYSE:DCUD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 2,619.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 571,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,504,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT in the 1st quarter worth $16,224,000. Equitec Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 231,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after buying an additional 123,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,513,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the period.

Shares of DCUD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 304,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,381. DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $51.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

