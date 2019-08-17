Kavar Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,113.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 16,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,290,515.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,585,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,324 shares of company stock worth $20,603,284 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $207.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank raised NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.46.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,605,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $164.25 and a 12-month high of $219.77.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

