JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €8.30 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EOAN. Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group set a €9.65 ($11.22) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.01 ($11.63).

EOAN stock opened at €8.29 ($9.64) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.58. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

