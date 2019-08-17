JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €8.30 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EOAN. Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group set a €9.65 ($11.22) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.01 ($11.63).

EOAN stock opened at €8.29 ($9.64) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.58. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

