Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 56,353 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 925,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,353 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $74,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $81.02. 1,105,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,150. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average of $79.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

