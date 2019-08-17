Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 19,678 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,988,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.6% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $1,173,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $731,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,931,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,089,000 after acquiring an additional 29,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.63. 230,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,465. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

