Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,746,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 7.2% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 7.58% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $3,218,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 595,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,508,000 after acquiring an additional 61,139 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.83. 3,913,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,836. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.46 and a 12-month high of $85.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.193 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

