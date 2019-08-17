Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $610.61 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,406,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 2.61% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $610,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.63. 347,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,048. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.49 and a twelve month high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

