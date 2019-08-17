Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,326,793,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,166,000 after buying an additional 3,137,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,356,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,792,318,000 after buying an additional 2,831,716 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 18,528.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,408,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,395,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 3,751.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,416,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $251,451,000 after buying an additional 1,379,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Longbow Research lowered Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,021. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $156.56 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.07.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.