Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 845 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,602,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,568 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Paypal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 15,338,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,592,742,000 after purchasing an additional 136,213 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Paypal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,146,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,166 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,760,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $702,008,000 after purchasing an additional 181,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Paypal by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 6,747,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $772,176,000 after purchasing an additional 282,424 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $130.00 price target on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,840,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,937,762. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $121.48. The firm has a market cap of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $3,332,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 523,821 shares in the company, valued at $58,191,274.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,110 shares of company stock worth $10,264,058 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

