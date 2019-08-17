Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $66.88

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.88 and last traded at $67.17, with a volume of 1242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.99.

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.552 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

