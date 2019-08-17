John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 2,150 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSEARCA EWS traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 568,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,882. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

