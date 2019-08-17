John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases 90,311 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,311 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 2.9% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 113,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 19,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 216,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 50,798 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 50,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $46.98. 9,425,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,176,157. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.