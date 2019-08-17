John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $934,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.02. 1,105,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,150. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.49 and its 200-day moving average is $79.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $81.04.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.