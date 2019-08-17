John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 232.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,775 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,676 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,691. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $305.45. The company has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

