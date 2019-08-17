Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $912,000 Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Teradata by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 33.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Teradata by 53.0% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,161,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,638,000 after buying an additional 402,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 25.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Teradata by 15.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teradata to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Shares of TDC stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.28. 604,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,315. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.17 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

