Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $581.37 Million Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,306,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 148,681 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises approximately 6.6% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $581,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.27.

BDX traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.33. 761,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.28.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total transaction of $3,774,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. Lim sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.01, for a total transaction of $486,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,116. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.