JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price (up previously from GBX 580 ($7.58)) on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 658.33 ($8.60).

JD stock opened at GBX 596 ($7.79) on Wednesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 318.50 ($4.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 653.20 ($8.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 612.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill purchased 15,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 613 ($8.01) per share, with a total value of £91,950 ($120,148.96).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

