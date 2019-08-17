J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $191.97

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $191.97 and last traded at $191.97, with a volume of 2859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JJSF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.57 and its 200-day moving average is $161.54.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,500 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total transaction of $464,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,787.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald B. Shreiber sold 25,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total transaction of $4,536,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,600. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

