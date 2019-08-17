Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Up 7.3% in July

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 42,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Iterum Therapeutics to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.05.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.43). Iterum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.95% and a negative net margin of 11,956.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

