iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of IJK traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.31. 98,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.27. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.75 and a 1-year high of $238.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

