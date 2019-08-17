iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,391.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713,571 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,094,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after buying an additional 612,200 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,564,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after buying an additional 661,756 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 737,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 650,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.02. 16,397,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,897,131. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

