iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 2.19% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $239,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.66. 162,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,558. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $105.97 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.62 and its 200 day moving average is $138.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

