iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,505,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,527 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,635,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,229.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 232,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after acquiring an additional 214,753 shares during the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $24,841,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 467,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,428,000 after acquiring an additional 117,725 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.66. 162,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,558. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $105.97 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

